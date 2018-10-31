Letter: Sour grapes at the polls

I am appalled that someone (a sour grapes person) would complain about the mayor-elect John Vassilaki at the polling station.

What a waste of taxpayers’ money and time for the RCMP to investigate. It is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard. How could someone be so petty?

Another reader suggested that candidates could sneak out the backdoor of the building. Another ridiculous idea. What is wrong with these people? Shame on them.

I have known John Vassilaki for many, many years and know him to be a very honourable man. He would never do anything dishonest. He shook hands with people who first put our their hand. What is wrong with that? He did not stand there and campaign, he just shook the hand offered to him. This is very silly to think otherwise.

Our new mayor and council need our support and not to run off and complain about such ridiculous things. Be supportive. Give these people a chance. Be fair.

Arlene Miller

Penticton