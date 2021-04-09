LETTER: Sorting our waste

Email letters to news@hopestandard.com and we will publish online and in print.

Editor:

In regards to previous information in The Hope Standard, submitted by the District of Hope on how to sort, recycle and reduce waste to prevent garbage going to the landfill.

Most citizens do all strive to reduce their waste going to the landfill.

I recently inquired at the District Office where to take the following items for recycling: batteries, pesticides, flammable liquids, lightbulbs and paint cans. The answer I received was, “I don’t know for the first three items.” Take paint cans to Agassiz for recycling (no location was given).

After making further inquiries, I have become aware that the following items will be accepted free of charge at the following locations:

Hope Bottle Depot at 930 Sixth Avenue: Refundable beverage containers, electronics;

Mattress Recycling at 1064 Fourth Avenue. Electric appliances, crinkly cellophane, wrappers, bags, plastic bags, metal, foam packing.

I think it would be helpful if containers were supplied by the district and permission could be negotiated and granted at Mattress Recycling for the following: batteries, paint cans and pesticides.

The District of Hope could then come up with a solution for light bulbs and flammable liquids.

Rasmus K. Sjovold

Hope

