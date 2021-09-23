LETTER: Sooke needs private health clinic

Sooke needs a private health-care clinic. It already has a private clinic that is private to those who are registered with a family doctor. It needs another private clinic where the rest of us can get health care by paying a little extra out of pocket.

Sooke needs a private health-care clinic. It already has a private clinic that is private to those who are registered with a family doctor. It needs another private clinic where the rest of us can get health care by paying a little extra out of pocket.

Sooke is the best example of how broken Canada’s health care system is: the doctors are running the show, not the government.

Since the doctors obviously want more money, let’s pay them more money – out of pocket – and open these clinics up to all Canadians, not just the select few who have a family doctor.

N.E MacNab

Shirley

editor@sookenewsmirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sooke News Mirror