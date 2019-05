Dear Editor:

On Friday night, the Summerland Arts Council presented a delightful band called Vagabond.

They entertained the audience with old rock and roll music, one tune they played by Dwayne Eddy, I feel it should have been dedicated to Summerland, it was called Forty Miles Of Bad Road.

Dave Simpson

Summerland

