LETTER: Some points are unrealistic

The strategic plan 2019-2022 for Mission ( The Mission Record, April 26 edition) promotes the Waterfront Development as a priority action which would be a great start.

However many points although desirable are idealistic and unrealistic.

For example, it is great to discuss how jobs might be brought to Mission, but the devil is in the details creating enough new employment positions to satisfy the demand to keep people from commuting westwards on a daily basis. There is no industry where labour is that intensive, as in the days of yore, employing zillions of workers.

Mission could well encourage agricultural and forestry employment instead of ceaselessly allowing desecration of land just to appease developers and obtain more taxes.

The Junction is an area that could provide many jobs if properly utilized, but there should be absolutely no question of destroying any farmland to achieve any more industrialized employment.

Food land for humans and animals, should be sacrosanct.

Jeanette Smith

Mission.