LETTER: Some Fort demolitions in order

John Allan is in favour of tearing down some of the old, dilapidated structures in the village.

The Lampliter Cafe on Glover Road in Fort Langley was closed and its windows were boarded up. Developer Eric Woodward has shuttered several older buildings he owns after reaching an impasse with the Township. File photo

Dear Editor,

Re: [Boarded-up Fort Langley buildings could be demolished, page 1, Langley Advance Times] involving proposed demolition of structures on properties along Church Street, Glover Road, and Mary Avenue.

I see no rational way to justify preserving these old and, in some cases, quite dilapidated buildings.

They were generally built as cheaply as possible at the time, to quite antiquated building codes and they do not make good use of their related property.

These are not granite or marble structures created by gifted old time artisans. These buildings are old and generally unattractive, basic and now rotting wooden structures.

A possible way to preserve these properties is to have a benevolent individual purchase all of them and establish a ‘recovery’ plan to bring them back into functional service.

The costs to meet current Township of Langley building specs for these old critters as they are refurbished may be quite daunting – and there may be some issues, which the Township of Langley could no longer accept for habitation.

A more rational approach is to get Statewood, or whoever wants to acquire the sites, to build modern, cost-effective structures.

These can operate as workable retail businesses and/or residences and have the Township propose back to the developer to design into the new buildings some form of ‘period’ outer aspect.

Demolition of most of these oldies would seem to be the most sensible and fiscally responsible way to go.

Let’s get on with it and revitalize these tired old properties with no further delay!

John Allan,

Fort Langley