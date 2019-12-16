LETTER: Sold-out crowd made Chilliwack banquet a success

We are grateful to all the seniors for attending and supporting the Chilliwack Secondary School Senior’s Christmas Banquet on Dec. 4 – we had a sold-out crowd of 200.

Gingerbread men were adorned along the hallway. Beautiful Christmas Centre pieces and creative menus were on all the tables. M.C. Terry McDougall welcomed Teaching Chef Richard Niezen and his staff Jill, Maria and Paisley, the culinary arts students and all the student volunteers for creating and serving us a delicious turkey dinner with all the trimmings.

After the banquet folks were able to purchase frozen meals of soups and entrees, and we think that was a bonus to end a successful social event. Mark your calendar for the Bursary Banquet on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Thelma & Manfred Schwandt

Karen & Wally Klassen

Banquet Committee

READ MORE: See the latest letters, columns and editorials at The Progress Opinion

@TheProgresseditor@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.