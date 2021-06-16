LETTER: Social media’s toxic voices

Re: COLUMN: Conservatives call on Liberals to withdraw internet bill, June 10

MP Rob Morrison writes as if regulating social media and online platforms is bad because it undermines our “critical freedom of expression.” He would have been more convincing had he acknowledged that a key problem is that social media is awash in lies and deliberate misinformation, racist tirades, and canvassing by hate groups, sometimes from untraceable sources. It would be nice to hear what his Conservative Party proposes to do to weaken these toxic voices.

Robert Malcolmson

Nelson

The Nelson Star welcomes letters to the editor intended for publication but reserves the right to edit for brevity, clarity, legality, accuracy and topicality. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words in length. Anonymous letters will not be published. To assist in verification, address and daytime phone number must be supplied but will not be published. Send letters to editor@nelsonstar.com.

Nelson Star