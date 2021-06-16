dd

LETTER: Social media’s toxic voices

From reader Robert Malcolmson

Re: COLUMN: Conservatives call on Liberals to withdraw internet bill, June 10

MP Rob Morrison writes as if regulating social media and online platforms is bad because it undermines our “critical freedom of expression.” He would have been more convincing had he acknowledged that a key problem is that social media is awash in lies and deliberate misinformation, racist tirades, and canvassing by hate groups, sometimes from untraceable sources. It would be nice to hear what his Conservative Party proposes to do to weaken these toxic voices.

Robert Malcolmson

Nelson

