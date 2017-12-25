LETTER: Snow, ice make mail inaccessible for some

Driving around town Wednesday (Dec. 20) I noticed that the snow around many mail boxes had not been cleared away.

Driving around town Wednesday (Dec. 20) I noticed that the snow around many mail boxes had not been cleared away.

Arriving at my own mailbox to pick up my mail, the snow had turned into ice and I was so afraid to fall.

Maybe it’s the city’s job, but they are already so busy clearing the streets, so could those people living around the corner or right across the street from it keep the area around the boxes clear, maybe when they’re out shoveling their sidewalks? Old or young, anyone could slip and fall, breaking an arm or a leg. Not only would we help out our neighbors, but also the person who has to deliver the mail.

My thanks and appreciation to those who do so.

Chris Reisner

Parksville

Previous story
Editorial: And we thought Stephen Harper was ethically-challenged

Just Posted

VIDEO: Water Shed Arts Cafe welcomes folk-pop duo Citizen Jane

  • 14 hours ago

 

‘A number’ of school projects to be announced in Surrey

 

Langley’s Danton Heinen making an impact with Boston Bruins

  • 14 hours ago

 

MVP Of The Week: Injured but never out

  • 14 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • LETTER: Protecting Saanich parks

    The article by Travis Paterson regarding the degradation of Mount Douglas Park by people dumping debris or removing native plants for their own use was much appreciated. It is perhaps the first step towards broader public education on these issues.

  • COLUMN: A true Christmas story

    Columnist ML Burke relates a tale of childhood yuletide wonder

  • Scotties telethon to benefit Penticton Regional Hospital

    The countdown has begun for the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

  • LETTER: Good Samaritans help after fall on ice

    I would like to thank two kind ladies who stopped their car to pick me up after a fall on the ice at the corner of Alberni Highway and Jensen Thursday (Dec. 21).

  • LETTER: Snow, ice make mail inaccessible for some

    Driving around town Wednesday (Dec. 20) I noticed that the snow around many mail boxes had not been cleared away.