LETTER: Snow, ice make mail inaccessible for some

Driving around town Wednesday (Dec. 20) I noticed that the snow around many mail boxes had not been cleared away.

Driving around town Wednesday (Dec. 20) I noticed that the snow around many mail boxes had not been cleared away.

Arriving at my own mailbox to pick up my mail, the snow had turned into ice and I was so afraid to fall.

Maybe it’s the city’s job, but they are already so busy clearing the streets, so could those people living around the corner or right across the street from it keep the area around the boxes clear, maybe when they’re out shoveling their sidewalks? Old or young, anyone could slip and fall, breaking an arm or a leg. Not only would we help out our neighbors, but also the person who has to deliver the mail.

My thanks and appreciation to those who do so.

Chris Reisner

Parksville