Fall has arrived and with it the toxic fume season has returned.

Wood-burning fireplaces are starting up, spewing irritating toxic smoke around our neighbourhoods.

If you live out in the countryside away from neighbours fine, enjoy your fires. But in the middle of town it’s offensive and unhealthy.

Many people are affected by a few. Please be considerate and do not burn wood in fireplaces.

Richard Hampton

Parksville

