Letter: Slow snow removal frustrating

Why are the roads in my subdivision out Westside Road not plowed for people who have to work?

We received a good four inches of snow. The one neighbor is plowing the road on his quad. Another neighbor is doing circles around the subdivision in a pickup truck making tracks for people. There is something wrong with the snow plow company that they can’t make peoples’ drive to work safe.

The ambulance has been stuck in my subdivision before and a helicopter had to fly the patient out. This is unacceptable.

People expect the roads to be plowed in a timely manner. Sometimes the plow doesn’t come until the day after it snows. Maybe ICBC wouldn’t be so broke if they plowed in a more timely fashion.

Sharon Schnurr

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.