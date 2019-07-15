LETTER: Slow down for wildlife, please

Langley letter writer pleads with drivers to drive with caution through new areas of development

Dear Editor,

To all the hurried and distracted drivers – please slow down and watch for wildlife crossings.

I came upon an avoidable and sad sight of a deceased cottontail [bunnies] on the new 209B Street being developed in Willoughby.

It was a dry Sunday morning at around 8 o’clock.

Just because there are no occupied houses and few cars are parked along this developing block, it is not a licence to rip through the street.

SLOW DOWN!

Wildlife are gradually being forced out from the remaining field lots as development progresses on this one-block street.

This unfortunate death was avoidable.

We saw these rabbits, who are the original inhabitants of this land, feeding there just a few days ago.

Remember, humans are taking away their habitat. The least we can do is afford these creatures the opportunity to survive.

Dr. Patricia Tallman,

Willoughby

