I went south of Nelson for an hour and was really saddened to see what has become of our beautiful welcoming entrance into Nelson coming from Salmo. People need jobs. We need lumber but do we really need to create these slash and burn eyesores visible from the road? Maybe we should log Lakeside Park and Gyro Park. Pulpit Rock would make a good rock quarry.

I’d go somewhere else but it’s going on everywhere.

Tony Holland

Nelson