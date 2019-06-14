LETTER: SkyTrain believers don’t understand other possibilities

Lobby like babies who have never been out of a stroller

Dear Editor,

I have said before that the SkyTrain lobby has a belief in the subway fairy [Interurban won’t run again, Langley Advance Times, June 7 Painful Truth].

Now I have concluded that their thinking is infantile in another way.

Imagine if a baby’s first experience of moving more than a metre at a time was had in a baby stroller, and that experience was so formative that that baby never wanted to travel in any other form of transport for the rest of their life.

You could soup up the baby stroller with a big motor, big wheels, and maybe some fancy mirrors and decals, but that baby would never consider using a different type of vehicle for the rest of their life.

In fact, to that person, other forms of transport did not even exist. As far as they are concerned, advancement and innovation in transit stopped in 1975!

Adam Fitch, Kamloops

