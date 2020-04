I have no issue with people showing support for frontline workers...

To the Editor,

Re: Saturday night sirens at West Coast General Hospital.

I have no issue with people showing support for frontline workers. I think sirens should be used for emergencies.

Whoever’s idea it was to have all the emergency vehicles parade through town with lights and sirens blaring during a pandemic needs to get better at “reading the room”.

People are freaked out enough as it is and this is not helping.

Christopher Holmes,

Port Alberni

