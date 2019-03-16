Letter: Singing for the Vees

Thank you to the Vees fans from home crowd performer

Well, another season has wrapped up for the Penticton Vees.

And, I guess, for me, too!

I have been at the top of the stairs playing songs for every home game crowd this season at the South Okanagan Events Centre and —in the words of Loverboy—loving every minute of it.

I am a lifelong Penticton resident and I have seen family, friends, old school buddies, former teachers, doctors, dentists and bosses cross in front of my stage. My job was to put a smile on their faces and I had a major blast trying.

Now it’s thank you time.

First and foremost, I need to thank my friend and patron Neil Jamieson. It was his vision to combine music and sports—both in the hall with me and in the rink on Wicked Wednesdays with Will Schlakl’s great power trio—for a full feeling of fun every game. Neil’s business, Underwriters Insurance, sponsored us and he deserves many thanks. Stay strong, my friend!

Secondly, an incredible shout out to SOEC GM Dean Clarke and his amazing managers, staff and volunteer ambassadors. They kept the show rolling on every level and took extraordinary care of customers and guitar players alike.

Finally, my heartfelt thanks to all the dedicated Vees fans who cheered them (and me) on, game after game. I appreciate all your support and good wishes and I loved playing for you.

See you next season!

Kyle Anderson

Penticton