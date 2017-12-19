LETTER: Singing a stinky song in French Creek

All I want for Christmas is... some new thinking at the French Creek sewage plant. And then perhaps Rudolph could simply put up a tall stack and light a fire.

Remember lighting a match when your bathroom air freshener ran out? This is a very simple solution — but wait; oh, wait — maybe we can employ retired politicians to go down there and supply them with aerosol cans of air freshener to waft into the air on a 24-7 basis!

Come on, folks. Get a program in place to deal with this offensive odour situation in 2018. And also let’s consider getting rid of those stupid newer renditions of Christmas songs that are becoming lame and annoying. A little is tolerable, but 24-7?

And to all a good night.

Allan Clark

Qualicum Beach