Cyclists should give verbal warning as they approach pedestrians

A cyclist rides his bike on the sidewalk off 24 Avenue near Croydon Drive last Thursday (Sept. 2) afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Editor:

Though bikes are not supposed to be ridden on the sidewalks in White Rock and South Surrey, they often still are.

Several times, as I have walked along the sidewalk, a biker has whizzed by me, with no warning.

They make no noise, so it is always a surprise.

As bicyclists insist on using the sidewalk, I suggest they warn when they intend to pass.

There could be a bad accident if I decided to move over, just as the silent biker decided to pass me.

Barb MacPhee, White Rock

Peace Arch News