LETTER: Signage at new Comox Valley hospital ‘complicated and confusing’

Dear editor,

I recently had to pick up an outpatient at our new Courtenay hospital.

Being a newcomer to the Comox Valley I could not help but compare with the hospital I was familiar with for the last 38 years, University Hospital of Northern Prince George.

It is not fair to compare our new hospital with what is an expanded and established teaching hospital but why on earth is the signage at this new one so complicated and confusing?

Trying to find my friend was like going down the rabbit hole with Alice. No one at the information desk, endless hallways, doors and corridors.

I think the hospital staff deserve accolades for being so pleasant and helpful while being overwhelmed with too many patients, too little staff and very little space.

I’m not sure if the eventual decision to build two small hospitals in Courtenay and Campbell River has proven wise but if all the residential building going on in the Comox Valley is any indication, better planning and budgeting for our future growing population, geriatric and otherwise, must be a necessity.

Jeannette Paterson

Courtenay