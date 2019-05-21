LETTER: Sidney residents shine in their generosity

On May 15, my friend and I were having a birthday dinner at Corner Thai. When I asked for the bill, I was told that someone - and they wouldn't divulge who it was - had payed for our dinner. How wonderful is that!

On May 15, my friend and I were having a birthday dinner at Corner Thai. When I asked for the bill, I was told that someone – and they wouldn’t divulge who it was – had payed for our dinner. How wonderful is that!

READ ALSO: Fostering community with random acts of kindness

Thank you so much, whomever you are. Only in Sidney, you say.

READ ALSO: Victim of cyber attack speaks out, highlights Sidney generosity

We will pay it forward.

Lois Broughton

Sidney