LETTER: Sidney residents shine in their generosity
On May 15, my friend and I were having a birthday dinner at Corner Thai. When I asked for the bill, I was told that someone - and they wouldn't divulge who it was - had payed for our dinner. How wonderful is that!
On May 15, my friend and I were having a birthday dinner at Corner Thai. When I asked for the bill, I was told that someone – and they wouldn’t divulge who it was – had payed for our dinner. How wonderful is that!
Thank you so much, whomever you are. Only in Sidney, you say.
We will pay it forward.
Lois Broughton
Sidney