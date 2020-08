On Saturday evening I went to hear Valdy at the Mary Winspear Centre. The health and safety protocols were rigorous, the Bodine Hall organized in an attractive yet appropriately distanced manner and the music was excellent; a job well done!

I look forward to attending more concerts over the fall and applaud the leadership shown by all involved.

Mary Martin

North Saanich

