LETTER: Sidney library services are excellent

I would like to voice my disagreement with Robyn Quaintance regarding her comments about our Sidney Library, Dec. 17 Letter to the Editor ‘Sidney stuck with third-rate library.’ I’ve been a regular patron (approximately weekly) of this branch since 1992, first as a Saanichton resident and later, and to this day, as a resident of Sidney.

I consider both the catalogue and their services to be very good, including request services and Interlibrary Loan, and I believe they’ve been doing an excellent job dealing with the current pandemic. As well, the staff have always been very pleasant and obliging and I’m curious to know what Ms. Quaintance’s specific complaints are.

Shirley Page

Sidney

