Bravo Sidney Fire Chief Brett Mikkelsen and the Sidney Fire Department for fixing the flag over the postal office on Beacon Avenue.

And thank you to the American visitor who took us to task for allowing it to fly in such poor condition.

To that same visitor, we can answer now, “Yes, we do care about our flag.”

Let’s not let it happen again, Sidney.

Elizah Rosewylder

Sidney