LETTER: Sidney could become a leader in COVID safety

Known for its concentration of book stores, Sidney has a positive reputation as a place that fosters and supports intellectual development, rationality, and literacy. Now we have an opportunity to add to its reputation by making this gem of a town recognized as an oasis of relative safety from COVID-19.

How? The critical roles of hand washing, physical distancing and mask wearing for reducing viral transmission are now well understood and supported by research from across the globe. While many of Sidney’s businesses are doing an excellent job of requiring and supporting patrons to adhere to these practices, others are not.

A concerted and well-publicized program organized by the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society to increase business adherence with prevention guidelines could become a major competitive advantage, drawing more customers from across the region to our retail stores, restaurants, and service providers.

Sidney could become known not only for its beautiful seaside location and plethora of bookstores, but for its exceptional safe shopping environment.

Howard Brunt

North Saanich

Goldstream News Gazette