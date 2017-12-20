Letter: Sick of hot air

I get tired of all the hot air I get from my Member of Parliament

I get tired of all the hot air I get from my Member of Parliament telling me how hard they work.

The last time I remember them doing any thing was about 60 years ago when they brought in Medicare thanks to Tommy Douglas.

They were going to do something a couple of years ago by reducing the cost of cable TV but they coudn’t get that right. All they had to do was tell the CRTC the skinny bundle would be the viewers choice instead of the providers. We were given channels most of us don’t watch

Ralph Wand

Penticton