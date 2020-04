I would just like to say what a great job the owners and employees at Village Foods are doing in these trying times.

The staff has been amazing, shelves kept stocked with most goods. Please remember folks, to practise your physical distancing and respect each others space, especially the workers who are exposed every single day.

Keep up the good work, we can get through this together if we put our minds to it.

Mike Johns

Jordan River

