LETTER: Shelter would bring more problems than Oak Bay can handle

We are a family of four who live in very close proximity to Oak Bay Lodge. It goes without saying, we have grave concerns about the proposed homeless shelter. Naysayers who say that Oak Bay just doesn't want it in our own backyard, are looking through rose-coloured classes and ignoring facts.

Many of these individuals are not from this province, this expense should not rest on the B.C. taxpayers

Drug dealers troll this population for customers, this certainly will make drug more accessible to a vulnerable high school population

Many who live in the Beacon Hill encampment or communities are un-houseable, many have expressed no interest in following any rules

Bike theft is on the rise, there are racks of bikes at Willows Elementary, Oak Bay High and at Oak Bay Recreation Centre

The trash and junk that will be left around the lodge is another expense for the city and a danger to the residents and pets in the area

A mental health facility, drug rehabilitation centre, or low-income housing for families in need, would be welcomed, as this is what is truly required

There will be more demand for the Oak Bay Police and Fire, and services may become more expensive for the community

What has been done thus far isn’t working. The small majority of people that want and need help are getting bypassed by lumping them into a group of individuals that need medical rehabilitation and/or mental health care. Why isn’t anyone talking about what these citizens really need? Will we finally reach a tipping point and really work on the actual problem? When will enough be enough? Wasting money on what isn’t working is taking money from other services that this province and its local municipalities need. What about everyone else?

Jena and Owen Stacey

Oak Bay

Goldstream News Gazette