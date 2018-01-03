Letter: Shame on you

Shame on you

To those who booed the Penticton Vees, shame on you.

How disrespectful and ignorant of you to be so critical and so negative of this hardworking, very talented and well-disciplined young hockey team.

Over the past years the Vees have won over 80 per cent of the home games. This is a great achievement for any team in any sport.

Remember, junior hockey players are not highly-paid professionals. All the teams in this league are stronger and more talented than in previous years. It is nice to see a well-balanced league resulting in more competitive games with all teams winning and losing some. We should be proud of the Vees exemplary record over the past years.

For you negative booers, get a life. Would you not be a better person if you showed some gratitude and some positive consideration rather than a shameful, selfish, inconsiderate attitude. Positive encouragement would be more appreciated.

Remember, several of the best players were absent due to injuries. Also, we should be grateful for the generous donation of hundreds of teddy bears for the benefit of the Salvation Army toy drive.

Hope all the fans cheer on and promote the Vees for the rest of the season.

Go Vees go.

Dennis Ebner

Penticton