LETTER: Sewage marine outfall should gain national attention

Re: FCM to bring RDN’s marine litter resolution out nationally (The NEWS, May 17)

I couldn’t believe what I was reading. RDN chair Bill Veenhof said the RDN is proud to be at the forefront of this issue.

Suddenly the regional district is ahead of everybody in the country.

This is the same cavalier RDN chaired by Bill Veenhof that is the driving force behind the sewage marine outfall into the ocean at Bowser. This is how they manage marine litter.

Perhaps this is what should gain national attention.

Dean Robinson

Bowser