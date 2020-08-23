LETTER: Seniors in care need some freedoms restored

A Langley husband hasn't had personal contact with his ailing wife since March

Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Dear Editor,

[Re: Langley Lodge, husband of resident, at odds over standard of care, June 22, Langley Advance Times]

My wife is a patient in an Langley long-term care facility.

We have not had any personal contact since March 2020, like so many other patients.

She is being cooped up, like in an asylum, with no end in site.

There must be a way for her to go out for a short time or have visitors more frequently.

This situation is very damaging to her mental health, and mine as well.

RELATED LETTER: Language in headline overstated: Lodge boss

I wonder how much political influence is involved in this shutdown.

Heinz Patzke, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times