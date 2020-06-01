LETTER: Seniors hurt by council decisions

Here we go again. Now Victoria council is trying to restrict yet another favourite spot for seniors to visit.

They are shutting down the lookout loop in Beacon Hill to cars, and now talking about doing the same to Clover Point.

We live in James Bay and before the construction closed Clover Point, we would slowly drive around the loop, stop and enjoy the view of the ocean/kites/etc, or spend a few hours just reading.

If this goes through they are once again targeting a group of taxpayers who do not want, or cannot, walk or ride a bike. Is there not one of the council members that has any empathy towards the seniors of this beautiful city that many of us were born in?

Do you actually think that we should not have the same right to visit these areas as you do, or do you think that we should all stay at home and quietly live out our lives? Remember, when you make up these restrictive rules that affect seniors, that with any luck you will become one of us.

Mark Carlow

Victoria

