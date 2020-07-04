LETTER: Seniors challenge fellow pensioners to give $300 to charity

For those with a nice nest egg, one Langley couple suggests seniors give COVID money to a good cause

Dear Editor,

I offer a challenge to some of our fellow pensioners.

We have been lucky between the OAS, CPP, a small workplace pension and careful living.

We are quite satisfied financially with our life. We even manage to save a few dollars most months.

I understand that fortune has not smiled on all and many really need the moneys that the federal government is giving to all pensioners this week.

I am speaking to those pensioners who, like us, are satisfied with their financial position, and like us, not in need the money.

We think our bank account is fat enough.

There are many organizations that need money far more than we do.

We personally support Covenant House, Children’s cancer, as well as local food banks.

I challenge you: Pick your favourite charity. Do the Canadian thing and give your $300 away.

Paul and Carol Rogers, Langley

