LETTER: Seniors applaud vaccination efforts

COVID vaccines are being administered in a clinic at Haney Place Mall, by appointment. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Dear Editor,

A message to the Fraser Health staff regards vaccination at Haney Place:

The vaccination was in one phrase “well done.”

All the best to the staff.

Andy and Ann Renema, Pitt Meadows

.

• READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak among City of Pitt Meadows works crews

• READ MORE: Maple Ridge woman doing her part to help seniors get vaccinated

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News