LETTER: Senior can’t afford medication and calls for national pharmacare

The federal Liberal government needs to bring in a program for all Canadians, letter writer argues

Dear Editor,

I’m struggling to afford medications. I’m a senior and I’m not alone. This time of year is particularly tough for people like us.

It shouldn’t have to be this way.

There is a huge opportunity for the new minority government to implement universal, single-payer pharmacare. The Liberals promised to make this happen and the NDP are fully behind it. Health care experts, small businesses and unions are 100 per cent for it.

It will save Canada billions of dollars.

Millions of Canadians are waiting for this historic step. It’s the unfinished business of Medicare. It’s about time the government gets this done.

E. Hart, Abbotsford