Justin Trudeau's campaign is like looking at a rerun of the last time

Watching Justin Trudeau go about his election campaign is like looking at a rerun of the last time — selfies, smiles, sunny ways and promises galore.

As we found out, to our regret, he either can’t or won’t keep them. Before you mark your ballot this time around remember the old saying: Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.

Joan Eschbach

Penticton