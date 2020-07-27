LETTER: Self-quarantine sounds like a good option

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

After watching the news on TV this weekend, I am not sure that we all shouldn’t quarantine ourselves – irregardless of the danger presented by the pandemic.

To wit: two persons drown in lakes in B.C., another gets bitten by a black bear, one unfortunate fellow goes to hospital for help with mental issues and is forcibly thrown out, after which he commits suicide.

Never mind hitting the beach: one shot from Sasamat Lake showed so many people defying the social-distancing guidelines that it was near impossible to see the ground.

I won’t even try to go to Whonnock Lake this year, knowing that the parking lot and the beach will be overrun by people seeking relief from the heat.

[Dr.] Bonnie Henry and premier [John] Horgan can only shake their heads in disbelief at the ignorance and indifference of what appears to be primarily young people.

Tim Tyler, Maple Ridge

