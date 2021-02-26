LETTER: Self-defence keychains don’t work

I read The Progress story (Feb. 19, 2021) about the sisters (selling) self-defence key chains.
I am sorry to say they are selling false hope. I have seen numerous items like their over the years. The problem is, to use it, you need to be within punching and kicking range or to be tackled as in football. A bear hug from behind traps the arms eliminating the use of a key chain.
Courtney Saunders
