Letter: Selective logging not what’s happening in North Cowichan forest reserve

Selective logging not what’s happening in North Cowichan forest reserve

The primary method of harvesting is clearcutting with reserves.

There is a misconception that North Cowichan primarily uses a “selective logging” approach. My understanding of the actual logging process (and confirmed by the Forester) is as follows:

• logging roads are cut into the forest

• clear-cuts averaging 7 hectares are cut on one or both sides of the logging road

• some trees are left for seeding and diversity

• the slash (debris) is moved into piles and burned in the rainy season

• the new trees are planted the next year

Text book definition: “This method of harvesting is clearcutting with reserves. A clearcut is an area of forestland where most of the standing trees are logged at the same time and a few trees remain post-harvest. Forested buffers are left around streams and lakes, and the area is replanted the next year.”

There was some selective logging done in 2019 to remove the storm blowdown on Maple, Tzouhalem and Stoney Hill — but the vast majority of the logging is clearcutting with reserves. One of the goals of the forest review is to look at alternatives to clearcutting and selective logging is certainly on the list.

Rob Fullerton

North Cowichan

Cowichan Valley Citizen