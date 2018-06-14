LETTER: Seldom seen such ‘divisive’ issue in Parksville

Seldom have we seen such a divisive issue in Parksville, and as one of the spokespeople of those in support, our main goal is to promote only those facts and information that is backed up by research and stats.

We are not as concerned by the decision anyone makes as much as our goal is to provide that which will lead to an informed choice.

We have seen those in opposition promote their agenda with, unfortunately, false information.

We also believe their tactics are highly questionable such as papering windshields in a church parking lot with misleading information.

I begin to wonder if their presentation in council was designed to raise such a response as seen by a passionate council member? I am gaining concern in what they may attempt leading up to the debate of June 19.

We have made and will continue to address any and all concerns and some are working on plans to continue that awareness if this project moves on.

Please address concerns and seek further information at parksvillesupportivehousing.com or on Facebook.

We are working on solutions for this issue and all of Parksville.

Peter Simkin, Parksville