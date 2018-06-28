LETTER: Second pool would ease aquatic angst

A new aquatic facility in Parksville to meet the needs of our expanding community of Parksville is required now.

I returned to Ravensong pool recently to enjoy my water workouts and swim laps because there was finally space for me to do so for the month of June.

The conversations in the cramped women’s change area are so often related to our shared frustration with the inadequate aquatic facilities.

Here’s a sampling: “When will there be a proper plan implemented that truly addresses the present, and especially, the future needs of all Oceanside residents?”

Forget the suggested Band-Aid solutions tacked onto Ravensong, which would have to close down for a long period of time due to construction.

Why not hold a referendum for a new facility to be planned and built near the Oceanside Arena where there is land, parking, and bus availability, as well as convenient shopping.

I read through 108 pages of the Oceanside Recreation Services Master Plan, and the drawings for proposed Option 1 and 2 for the Ravensong pool area.

I cannot see any plans for enlarging the existing over-crowded change rooms to accommodate the new visitors who would use, not only the suggested expanded pool, but the added exercise facilities.

There is a universal change room proposed, but where are the showers and washrooms required for this area ?

Surely the RDN can better meet the needs of an expanding population in Parksville Qualicum Beach. A thoughtfully planned aquatic facility is needed now; one that addresses seniors good health, and provides for our youth with adequate spaces for swim lessons, aquatic fun and swim clubs.

This is a beautiful place to live. Keeping healthy in the water keeps us living here longer.

Catherine Low

French Creek

