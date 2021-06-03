LETTER: Scientists should collaborate to protect old growth

Re: In the forest, a Nelson scientist discovers trees take care of their own, May 27

I read the article from Nelson scientist Suzanne Simard and plan to buy her book, Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest. A suggestion, don’t know if it’s been done, but I would love to see a letter from a collaborative group of scientists to the government that is made public, supporting the idea of a selective logging approach, and defending our primary forest’s right to stand.

With the issue of old growth logging happening, it’s business as usual in the wake of our dwindling old growth stands. Only 415,000 hectares are left, and we need all hands onboard. Everyone of us concerned about its protection, of the importance mother trees have in supplying nutrients to the seedlings, write a letter our government. They should represent us. Show them what you stand for. Email premier@gov.bc.ca, phone 250-387-1715, or mail box 9041 STN Prov Gov’t Victoria, BC V8W 9E1.

June Hamlet

Nelson

