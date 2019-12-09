LETTER: Science on human-caused climate change is not settled

In a response to Carin Bondar’s “shock” (Trustees’ climate change denial shocks Chilliwack scientist, Dec. 4) when faced with a questioning group of school trustees as it relates to “human-caused” climate change, I ask: why?

READ MORE: Chilliwack scientist shocked to hear climate change denial from some school trustees

READ MORE: Chilliwack updating climate and energy plans

The essence of science is in fact to always question what is proposed in the science community. Einstein perhaps worded it best: “No amount of experimentation can ever prove me right: a single experiment can prove me wrong.”

The fact is that the science on human-caused climate change is not settled. The reason for this is because the entire theory that this world movement is based on has never been tested using the scientific method. Yes, the climate is changing and has ever since the world was formed. It will continue to change as long as the world exists. However, there has been no scientific method proof that CO2 is raising the world temperature.

In fact, the movement (which has become a political one now) had to change the name from “global warming” to “climate change” after 1998 to preserve itself because there was no science to prove temperature rise related to CO2 levels.

The 97 per cent of scientists being in consensus is also inaccurate. This is a number pulled from Al Gore’s movie An Inconvenient Truth in which he cites the claim by Dr. Naomi Oreske who found, through an internet search, that 97 per cent of articles using the search words “global climate change” were about human-caused global warming. Upon closer review, only 13 of the 1,117 articles actually endorsed the consensus. Not scientific.

The reality of education is to ensure students and future adults of our community learn critical thinking skills, to question things they are told by the masses – especially government agencies (e.g. IPCC) – and investigate things to determine the truth.

Paul Lupton

@TheProgresseditor@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.