I would like to thank the kind people who came to my assistance until the arrival of paramedics after my fall on ice at the Veterans Way-Berwick Road intersection Dec. 20. Especially the lady who placed her bulky knitted scarf under my head on ice.

If she will call at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach I would be pleased to return the scarf, as I know it is a personal item.

Willard Martin

Qualicum Beach

Editor’s note: The Gardens at Qualicum Beach may be reached at 250-752-2818.