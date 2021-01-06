LETTER – Saying a senior leads a lonely life because of his desire to pass up vaccine is judgmental

Dear editor,
I think that the letter about the elderly gentleman wanting to wait in line behind frontline workers for the vaccine, quite ludicrous, judgemental and even hurtful.
He is thinking only about helping others, rather than himself. I do not think he was criticizing anyone. Who are we to judge what constitutes a “lonely life?” Mr Kimm is likely the life of the party, and the last to leave, maybe with a lampshade on his head! Hardly a lonely life.
Happy holidays, Mr. Kimm, and best wishes for the new year!
Wilma Sayer,
Courtenay