LETTER – Saying a senior leads a lonely life because of his desire to pass up vaccine is judgmental

Dear editor,

I think that the letter about the elderly gentleman wanting to wait in line behind frontline workers for the vaccine, quite ludicrous, judgemental and even hurtful.

LETTER – Senior must live a lonely life

He is thinking only about helping others, rather than himself. I do not think he was criticizing anyone. Who are we to judge what constitutes a “lonely life?” Mr Kimm is likely the life of the party, and the last to leave, maybe with a lampshade on his head! Hardly a lonely life.

Happy holidays, Mr. Kimm, and best wishes for the new year!

Wilma Sayer,

Courtenay

