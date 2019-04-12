Letter: Save the money for forest fires

These deer are here because of all the human mistakes that have been made

Regarding the residents calling for a deer cull—one thing is that these deer were running the lands way before you people were here.

These poor deer have no voice to tell you to stay off their territory and keep their land and drinking water clean. Check out Carmi Road for the garbage that is being dumped on their eating land.

You people are your own worst enemy, with some man-made forest fires and people making fences to keep them out. Instead, they are now fenced in.

These poor deer couldn’t go into a house to get a break from the smoke and (check) what is to eat after a fire burned all their food. That would be like you sifting through the dump, trying to survive. Their forest has been clearcut from logging and that was their shelter from rain, snow and wind.

Do not cull. Save the money for forest fires.

Evelyn Kruger

Penticton