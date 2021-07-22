Letter; Save Centennial Park

Don't take away green space and safety from families

Save Centennial Park

Yes, build social housing. No, don’t use park land. Don’t take land away from Centennial Park.

Don’t put up a building and more parking over existing park land. Don’t add more roadways and traffic.

Don’t take away green space and safety from families. Seniors. Kids. Teens.

Duncan city council, you can do better than to encroach on the most well used park in Duncan for get-togethers. Picnics. School events. Family outings. A safe hangout for teens. And more.

Don’t “pave paradise and put up a parking lot”.

A very concerned citizen,

Karen Corrin

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen