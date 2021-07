Save Centennial Park as it is

When I walk around the track in Centennial Park it breaks my heart to imagine a six storey building protruding into it! City Hall you must NOT proceed with this plan! Duncan Manor does need a new facility but could there be any worse place to put it? I really don’t think so. If our taxes have to increase in order to save the park, well, so be it. It must be saved for future generations!

Ruby K. Mohr

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen