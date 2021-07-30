Letter: Save Centennial Park

Save Centennial Park

Are we that bankrupt that we have to ruin our only family park in order to build a required new Duncan Manor? Centennial Park should remain as it is for generations to come and not have a six-storey public building crowding into it and the parking lot moved onto more of it! Are we so short sighted that each time we require a piece of land we’ll just take another chunk of the park?

People, don’t sit back and think it will never happen because it will if you don’t take some action now. Sign the petitions, write letters to the mayor and council.

Gale Ludvigsen

Duncan

