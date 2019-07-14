LETTER: Save buildings with real historical value in Fort Langley

One suggests demolishing dilapidated structures not worth saving, focusing instead on Bedford House

Forget the derelict buildings not worth preserving. Let’s save the old Bedford House restaurant, a true heritage structure being taken over by the homeless and very much worthy of our love and attention, says letter writer Shirley Sawatsky. (Shirley Sawatsky/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

Concerning the dilapidated structures in the Langley Township village of Fort Langley [Re: Boarded-up Fort Langley buildings could be demolished, July 8, Langley Advance Times online], these buildings in no shape or form to my knowledge are legal heritage buildings.

What they are ius an eyesore and should be taken down yesterday.

RELATED LETTER: Some Fort demolitions in order

I find it very interesting that we have a heritage community, business community, and the Township of Langley (the people) who own a truly beautiful heritage building, which is in the village of Fort Langley – the Jacob Haldi house circa 1908 (more recently known as the Bedford House Restaurant).

We, the people, own this beautiful heritage building and it is terribly run down and neglected.

Homeless are sleeping in the back of it and using it as a washroom and no one is saying a word about it!

Save what is truly heritage, people.

Shirley Sawatsky, Aldergrove