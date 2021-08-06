Letter: Sargasso day winners

Sargasso day winners

Many thanks for the nice article on sargasso or sargassum whichever you want to call it! A bag full of it is now stretched across my raspberry patch in the hope the mineral salts will seep down and give me some raspberries…very few this year! Swimmers the next day reported seeing a lady cart off the huge amassed sargasso pile which had been safely stowed above high tide the night before. Good for her!

The winners of the biggest piles collected were:

Prizes: 1st: Large print goes to: Brent and Jana Pedersen

Smaller prints go to: Julian Hanrahan, Bruce and Lorna Jaynes and Sue Candy

Sue Fryer

Maple Bay

Cowichan Valley Citizen